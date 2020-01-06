Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp sends message to Tottenham with what he did against Everton

Football.london Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp sends message to Tottenham with what he did against EvertonJurgen Klopp had a message for Tottenham and Jose Mourinho ahead of Liverpool's visit to north London for their Premier League clash
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Jurgen Klopp: I loved every second of this game

Jurgen Klopp: I loved every second of this game 00:40

 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was understandably delighted after his side beat Everton in the FA cup third round. He took a calculated gamble by giving the majority of his first-team stars the day off.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Klopp: Minamino exactly what we wanted [Video]Klopp: Minamino exactly what we wanted

Jurgen Klopp says Takumi Minamino showed he is 'exactly the player' Liverpool wanted after the midfielder made his debut in Sunday's FA Cup win over Everton.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:53Published

Liverpool v Everton: FA Cup match preview [Video]Liverpool v Everton: FA Cup match preview

A look at the stats ahead of the FA Cup third round Merseyside derby between Liverpool and Everton.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:15Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp hits back at claims he doesn’t respect the FA Cup ahead of Everton clash

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has reiterated that he respects the FA Cup, but says his priority has to be the well-being of his players. Klopp’s side...
talkSPORT

Klopp created fantastic team: Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti

Leeds [UK], Jan 4 (ANI): Ahead of Everton's clash against Liverpool, manager Carlo Ancelotti hailed Liverpool's boss Jurgen Klopp and said "he has created a...
Sify

You Might Like


Tweets about this

liverpoolnews26

liverpoolnews2019 Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp makes Curtis Jones guarantee after impressive Everton win https://t.co/juO5rXSnGQ https://t.co/BNcAu19fCR 8 minutes ago

IndoSport

Independent Sport Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp hails his FA Cup starlets as Carlo Ancelotti changes policy after Anfield defeat… https://t.co/Dngftog3J8 47 minutes ago

I0S_IT

IOS IT ANALÒG 阿古斯湖 RT @DailyStar_Sport: Jurgen Klopp still keeps in contact with Rafael Camacho, despite letting him leave Liverpool in the summer #LFC https… 1 hour ago

News2019Thfc

Totenham Hostpur News Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp sends message to Tottenham with what he did against Everton https://t.co/n7JFZpyK5m https://t.co/oHH124GreL 1 hour ago

DailyStar_Sport

Daily Star Sport Jurgen Klopp still keeps in contact with Rafael Camacho, despite letting him leave Liverpool in the summer #LFC… https://t.co/jqbOlE1rlw 1 hour ago

liverpoolnews26

liverpoolnews2019 Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp gives verdict on Takumi Minamino debut in win over Everton https://t.co/K5XQizSjav https://t.co/4AU9ubv3bJ 1 hour ago

liverpoolnews26

liverpoolnews2019 Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp sends message to Tottenham with what he did against Everton https://t.co/SiCQOGlP6Q https://t.co/JAxKHb5NxC 1 hour ago

footy90com

90 Minutes Football News Liverpool #boss Jurgen Klopp sends message to Tottenham with what he did against Everton - https://t.co/hzMFNLJlFX… https://t.co/HmqtEUvO8Z 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.