Shane Warne to auction Baggy Green cap to raise fund for Australia bushfire victims

Sify Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Sydney [Australia], Jan 6 (ANI): Former Australia legendary spinner Shane Warne on Monday decided to auction his Baggy Green cap to raise funds for victims of devastating bushfire in Australia.
News video: Bushfire victims criticize Australia PM

Bushfire victims criticize Australia PM 02:14

 On a media trip to fire devastated parts of Australia, Scott Morrison received heavy criticism from victims. Libby Hogan reports.

'The stories are horrific': Shane Warne to auction Baggy Green cap to raise funds for Australia bushfires victims

Record-breaking temperatures and months of severe drought fuelled a series of massive bushfires across Australia.
DNA

Warne to auction off baggy green cap to support bushfire fundraising

While Warne preferred to wear a wide-brimmed white hat for much of his legendary career, the baggy green is one of the most prized possessions of any Australian...
The Age

