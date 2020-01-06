UPDATE 5-New Zealand in Australia 2019/20 Scoreboard

Jan 6 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fourth day of 3rd test between Australia and New Zealand on Sunday at Sydney, Australia Australia win by 279 runs Australia 1st innings David Warner c Colin de Grandhomme b Neil Wagner 45 Joe Burns c Ross Taylor b Colin de Grandhomme 18 Marnus Labuschagne c&b Todd Astle 215 Steven Smith c Ross Taylor b Colin de Grandhomme 63 Matthew Wade b Willia



