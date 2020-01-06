Global  

Klopp praises Minamino´s ´outstanding´ Liverpool debut

SoccerNews.com Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp praised Takumi Minamino’s “outstanding” debut for the club in a 1-0 FA Cup win over Everton on Sunday. A January arrival from Salzburg, Minamino started for a youthful Liverpool in the victory at Anfield. Klopp liked what he saw from the 24-year-old Japan international as Curtis Jones’ 71st-minute stunner put the […]

The post Klopp praises Minamino´s ´outstanding´ Liverpool debut appeared first on Soccer News.
Credit: Sky Sports UK
News video: Klopp: Minamino exactly what we wanted

Klopp: Minamino exactly what we wanted 00:53

 Jurgen Klopp says Takumi Minamino showed he is 'exactly the player' Liverpool wanted after the midfielder made his debut in Sunday's FA Cup win over Everton.

