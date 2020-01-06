Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

"Needs more first team minutes" - These Liverpool fans laud player who "Klopp looks so proud of"

Football FanCast Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
These Liverpool fans drool over Harvey Elliott's performance against Everton in the FA Cup third round tie at Anfield on Sunday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Jurgen Klopp fearful of extra time until Firmino struck late winner [Video]Jurgen Klopp fearful of extra time until Firmino struck late winner

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was fearful his injury-hit squad would be forced to endure unwanted extra time until substitute Roberto Firmino rescued them with another late goal. The Reds boss admits..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:11Published

Watch amazing moment mum gives birth to baby girl in hospital corridor whilst sat in a wheelchair [Video]Watch amazing moment mum gives birth to baby girl in hospital corridor whilst sat in a wheelchair

This amazing video shows a mum giving birth in a wheelchair in a hospital corridor - after just 90 minutes of labour. Elvira Greene, 30, couldn't do anything to stop the super-quick arrival of her..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 03:33Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Takumi Minamino debut has fans buzzing despite weaker Liverpool team vs Everton

Liverpool fans can't wait to see new boy Takumi Minamino in action from the outset against Everton today
Daily Star Also reported by •Football.london

"The worst Liverpool player we have" - Many Reds fans unhappy with Klopp decision v Leicester

Liverpool fans were largely unhappy with Jurgen Klopp's decision to bring on Adam Lallana instead of youngster Curtis Jones when Jordan Henderson went off...
Football FanCast

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.