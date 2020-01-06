Monday, 6 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Liverpool once again demonstrated force on Sunday, this time by fielding a team of one occasional first-team starter, a couple of bench regulars, a new signing and several players from their youth setup, in a Merseyside Derby and knocking Everton’s arguably strongest line-up out of the FA Cup, courtesy of this superb shot by 18-year-old […]



The post FA Cup Merseyside Derby Settled by 18-Year-Old Curtis Jones Screamer (Video) appeared first on Soccer News. 👓 View full article

