FA Cup Merseyside Derby Settled by 18-Year-Old Curtis Jones Screamer (Video)

SoccerNews.com Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Liverpool once again demonstrated force on Sunday, this time by fielding a team of one occasional first-team starter, a couple of bench regulars, a new signing and several players from their youth setup, in a Merseyside Derby and knocking Everton’s arguably strongest line-up out of the FA Cup, courtesy of this superb shot by 18-year-old […]

The post FA Cup Merseyside Derby Settled by 18-Year-Old Curtis Jones Screamer (Video) appeared first on Soccer News.
News video: Liverpool v Everton: FA Cup match preview

Liverpool v Everton: FA Cup match preview 01:15

 A look at the stats ahead of the FA Cup third round Merseyside derby between Liverpool and Everton.

Recent related news from verified sources

Jurgen Klopp believes young Liverpool side sent out an 'important message' to silence his FA Cup critics

Eighteen-year-old Curtis Jones scored the winner in Liverpool's 1-0 Merseyside derby victory over Everton that featured just two established first-team starters
Independent

Curtis Jones' goal helps Liverpool knock Everton out of FA Cup

A stunning strike from 18-year-old Curtis Jones gave a youthful Liverpool a 1-0 win over Everton in their FA Cup, third round tie at Anfield on Sunday.
Zee News Also reported by •BBC SporttalkSPORTBBC NewsNews24

