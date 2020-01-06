FA Cup Merseyside Derby Settled by 18-Year-Old Curtis Jones Screamer (Video)
Monday, 6 January 2020 () Liverpool once again demonstrated force on Sunday, this time by fielding a team of one occasional first-team starter, a couple of bench regulars, a new signing and several players from their youth setup, in a Merseyside Derby and knocking Everton’s arguably strongest line-up out of the FA Cup, courtesy of this superb shot by 18-year-old […]
Marco Silva refused to discuss his future after Liverpool piled the pressure on the under-fire Everton manager with a 5-2 victory at Anfield. Silva was pushed to the brink as the Toffees were routed by..
A stunning strike from 18-year-old Curtis Jones gave a youthful Liverpool a 1-0 win over Everton in their FA Cup, third round tie at Anfield on Sunday.