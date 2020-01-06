Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Sport24.co.za | Japan, Nishioka keep surprises coming at ATP Cup

News24 Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Yoshihito Nishioka notched his second upset to start the season after downing world No 26 Nikoloz Basilashvili in straight sets.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

ATP Cup: Rafael Nadal puts Spain into quarter-finals

Rafael Nadal comes back twice from a break down against Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka to put Spain into the ATP Cup quarter-finals in Australia.
BBC Sport

Nadal made to sweat by Nishioka, Djokovic has it easy

World number one Rafa Nadal won a battle of attrition against fellow left-hander Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan 7-6(4) 6-4 to seal Spain's spot in the final eight...
Reuters


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.