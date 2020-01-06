Global  

Manchester United and Man City eye Harry Winks transfer as Tottenham midfielder falls out of favour under Jose Mourinho

Monday, 6 January 2020
Harry Winks is being considered by both Manchester United and Manchester City amid doubts over his future at Tottenham under Jose Mourinho. Winks, the England midfielder, has struggled for game time since the Portuguese’s appointment as Spurs manager, appearing to fall out of favour. He’s started only three of a possible nine Premier League matches […]
News video: Jose Mourinho expecting 'bad news' for Spurs on Harry Kane injury

Jose Mourinho expecting 'bad news' for Spurs on Harry Kane injury 01:18

 Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho is fearing the worst over Harry Kane’s hamstring injury, revealing he is expecting “bad news”. Kane limped off during New Year’s Day’s 1-0 defeat to Southampton and the club are set to find out the extent of the problem before the weekend.

Jose Mourinho: Harry Kane's injury is serious [Video]Jose Mourinho: Harry Kane's injury is serious

Jose Mourinho comments confirms that Harry Kane's injury is serious. The England captain suffered a tear in the 1-0 defeat at Southampton on New Year’s Day, although the club have not said what grade..

FA Cup third round match preview: Wolves v Man Utd [Video]FA Cup third round match preview: Wolves v Man Utd

Manchester United head to Molineux seeking revenge after Wolves knocked out the Red Devils in last season's FA Cup clash.

