What time is the FA Cup draw: Fourth round fixtures set to be decided today

Independent Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Holders Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea are among those to have secured their spot
FA Cup round 4 draw revealed, Manchester City to face Fulham

London [UK], Jan 7 (ANI): Manchester City will face Fulham in the FA Cup, as the competition's fourth round draw was revealed on Monday (local time).
Sify Also reported by •Football.londontalkSPORTWales Online

FA Cup fourth round draw LIVE: Ball numbers, TV channel and live stream as fixtures decided

FA Cup fourth round draw LIVE: Ball numbers, TV channel and live stream as fixtures decidedThe fourth round of the FA Cup is just a few weeks away and the fixtures are being decided ahead of tonight's clash between Arsenal and Leeds
Daily Star


