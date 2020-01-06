Global  

Liverpool complete second January signing as former Man City youngster Joe Hardy joins from Brentford B

talkSPORT Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Liverpool have completed their second signing of the January transfer window with Joe Hardy joining from Brentford B. Hardy, a former Man City academy player, makes the move to Anfield after scoring 40 goals in 80 games for Brentford B, having first joined the club during the 2016/17 season. A Brentford statement read: “Brentford Football […]
