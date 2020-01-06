Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Delhi assembly elections on February 8; results on Feb 11: EC

IndiaTimes Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
The elections to the 70-member Delhi assembly will take place on February 8 and results will be declared on February 11, the Election Commission announced on Monday. Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said the notification for the polls will be issued on January 14 while the last date of withdrawal of candidature will be January 24.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: Delhi Assembly elections on 8th February, results on 11th February | OneIndia News

Delhi Assembly elections on 8th February, results on 11th February | OneIndia News 04:16

 Delhi to go to polls on 8th February, Mamata Banerjee calls centre fascist, Yechury says JNU attack pre-planned by outsiders, Chidambaram demands arrests within 24 hours, Uddhav Thackeray compares JNU violence to 26/11 Mumbai attacks, Smriti Irani says campuses shouldn't be turned into battlefields,...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Delhi Elections 2020: BJP raises CAA, AAP says focus on economy & jobs [Video]Delhi Elections 2020: BJP raises CAA, AAP says focus on economy & jobs

The BJP and the AAP indulged in a blame game ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly election 2020.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:17Published

BJP ups the ante against AAP as Delhi Assembly elections approach | Oneindia News [Video]BJP ups the ante against AAP as Delhi Assembly elections approach | Oneindia News

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar launched a tirade against the ruling AAP govt in Delhi, alleging that the Kejriwal-led party was taking credit for all the work done by the BJP. This fresh..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 04:23Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Delhi assembly elections on February 8; results to be declared on Feb 11: EC

The elections to the 70-member Delhi assembly will take place on February 8 and results will be declared on February 11, the Election Commission announced on...
IndiaTimes

Delhi Elections datesheet: Voting to be held on February 8, results on February 11

Delhi Assembly Elections dates have been announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI). The people of the national capital will vote for a new chief...
DNA

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.