Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola reveals why Man United are ‘one of the best teams – not just in England’

talkSPORT Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola believes rivals Manchester United are ‘one of the best teams’ because of the pace they possess in attack. The City boss watched his champions get ripped apart at the start of December, as Ole Gunnar Solskajer’s side claimed an emphatic victory in the first Premier League derby meeting of the […]
