Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola reveals why Man United are ‘one of the best teams – not just in England’

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola believes rivals Manchester United are ‘one of the best teams’ because of the pace they possess in attack. The City boss watched his champions get ripped apart at the start of December, as Ole Gunnar Solskajer’s side claimed an emphatic victory in the first Premier League derby meeting of the […]



Recent related videos from verified sources I'll never manage Man Utd, says Guardiola City boss says Old Trafford job and Real Madrid hotseat are the two he will never take Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 00:25Published 3 hours ago 'Fergie most influential, not Pep' Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Pep Guardiola is one of the best managers ever, but he has not been the most positive influence on English football. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:52Published 17 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources League Cup: Speedbreaker ahead! *London:* Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola expects a repeat game plan from Manchester United in the first leg of their League Cup semi-final on Tuesday. United...

Mid-Day 13 hours ago



Man City were best club of last decade – Guardiola Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes the Premier League giants were the best club of the last decade. City enjoyed a period of great success in the...

SoccerNews.com 6 days ago Also reported by • BBC News

You Might Like

Tweets about this