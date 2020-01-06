Global  

Ashleigh Barty will donate winnings to bushfire victims

Monday, 6 January 2020
*Brisbane:* World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty will donate all her winnings from this week's Brisbane International to the Red Cross to help the victims of Australia's bushfire crisis. Barty revealed on Sunday that she had already donated Aus$30,000 to the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA), after seeing the...
