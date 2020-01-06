Global  

Ben Stokes pouches world record, James Anderson bags 28th fifer

Mid-Day Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
*Cape Town:* James Anderson completed a record five-wicket haul and Ben Stokes set an England catching record before the visitors stretched their lead on the third day of the second Test against South Africa at Newlands on Sunday. England were 52 for one wicket in their second innings at lunch, an overall lead of 98 runs....
