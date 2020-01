Ind vs SL: '9:30pm inspection a mystery, most players had left at 9' Monday, 6 January 2020 ( 4 days ago )

New Delhi, Jan 6 (IANS) The last inspection for Sunday's T20I game between India and Sri Lanka at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati might have been conducted at 9:30 p.m. -- 24 minutes before the match was officially called off -- but Assam Cricket Association (ACA) Secretary Devajit Saikia has revealed that the majority of the players had already left at 9 p.m. 👓 View full article

