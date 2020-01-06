Global  

Conor McGregor next fight: UFC superstar to return next weekend – Who is he facing? Why was he banned?

talkSPORT Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Superstar Conor McGregor will return to the UFC later this month. McGregor’s last fight versus Khabib Nurmagomedov ended in defeat for the 31-year-old inside the Octagon and a host of controversy away from it. There’s been plenty of talk about The Notorious’ comeback and he is now set to enter the ring once again. McGregor […]
Recent related news from verified sources

Conor McGregor fight vs Donald Cerrone expected to double UFC’s highest-grossing PPV of 2019, which saw Jon Jones beat Anthony Smith

Conor McGregor’s return to action is expected to bring in double what the biggest pay-per-view event of 2019 made. According to tapology.com, the biggest...
talkSPORT Also reported by •Daily StarIndependent

Sport in 2020: From Champions League fixtures to Wilder vs Fury 2, Euro 2020, Olympics and Conor McGregor’s next fight, here is what is coming up

Another year over, a new one just begun and talkSPORT cannot wait to gorge on a feast of sporting highlights. January begins with a barnstorming Merseyside derby...
talkSPORT

