KKR-buy Tom Banton smashes five sixes in an over

Sify Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Brisbane, Jan 6 (IANS) England's dashing opener Tom Banton underlined why he is rated so highly in T20 cricket by smashing a 19-ball 56 for Brisbane Heat, the second fastest half-century in Big Bash League (BBL) history, in a rain-shortened match against Sydney Thunder here on Monday. Banton also hit a series of five sixes in one over after playing a dot in the first ball.
