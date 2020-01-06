KKR-buy Tom Banton smashes five sixes in an over

Monday, 6 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Brisbane, Jan 6 (IANS) England's dashing opener Tom Banton underlined why he is rated so highly in T20 cricket by smashing a 19-ball 56 for Brisbane Heat, the second fastest half-century in Big Bash League (BBL) history, in a rain-shortened match against Sydney Thunder here on Monday. Banton also hit a series of five sixes in one over after playing a dot in the first ball. 👓 View full article

