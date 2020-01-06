Global  

Third umpire to call front foot no balls during series between West Indies and Ireland

Sify Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Dubai [UAE], Jan 6 (ANI): The front foot no balls in the forthcoming limited-overs series between West Indies and Ireland will be monitored by the third umpire.
Front foot no-ball technology to be trialled during West Indies-Ireland series

The ICC trialled no-ball technology for the very first time during an ODI series between England and Pakistan in 2016.  
Zee News

Ireland skipper Andy Balbirnie confident ahead of ODI series against West Indies

Bridgetown [Barbados], Jan 3 (ANI): Ahead of the ODI series against West Indies, Ireland's newly appointed skipper Andy Balbirnie is confident of the team's...
Sify

