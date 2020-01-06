Third umpire to call front foot no balls during series between West Indies and Ireland

The Quint The on-field umpires will not call any front foot no***unless instructed by the third umpire, but will remain r… https://t.co/eO6QP4vMyT 55 seconds ago Abdul Rahuman RT @CricketNDTV: The on-field umpires will not call any front foot no***unless instructed by the third umpire, but will remain responsi… 1 minute ago CricketNDTV The on-field umpires will not call any front foot no***unless instructed by the third umpire, but will remain r… https://t.co/d5LAtNd6cW 6 minutes ago IANS Tweets The upcoming limited overs series between #WestIndies and #Ireland will be contested along with trials for a techno… https://t.co/v9MlTZZYCH 52 minutes ago The Field The on-field umpires will not call any front foot no***unless instructed by the third umpire, as we saw during… https://t.co/TyShJ9uTOP 1 hour ago CricketCountry During the trial, the third umpire will monitor each ball for any front foot infringement and communicate it to the… https://t.co/Vkh0CM39aw 2 hours ago rajeev bhaskar Third umpire to call front foot no***during series between West Indies and Ireland https://t.co/Vujey2LFQy 2 hours ago The Indian Express RT @IExpressSports: During the trial, which will be carried out in all three ODIs and three T20Is between West Indies and Ireland, the thir… 2 hours ago