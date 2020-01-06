Danny Murphy SLAMS ’embarrassing’ Everton and says Liverpool’s FA Cup third round win ‘was like a testimonial’
Monday, 6 January 2020 () Danny Murphy has slammed Everton for their ‘lack of energy, desire and passion’ as they were knocked out by a young Liverpool team in the FA Cup third round. Jurgen Klopp fielded what was essentially a third-string side in Sunday’s Merseyside derby at Anfield, and they were largely untroubled by their blue rivals as they […]
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was understandably delighted after his side beat Everton in the FA cup third round. He took a calculated gamble by giving the majority of his first-team stars the day off.
