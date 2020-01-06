Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Danny Murphy SLAMS ’embarrassing’ Everton and says Liverpool’s FA Cup third round win ‘was like a testimonial’

talkSPORT Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Danny Murphy has slammed Everton for their ‘lack of energy, desire and passion’ as they were knocked out by a young Liverpool team in the FA Cup third round. Jurgen Klopp fielded what was essentially a third-string side in Sunday’s Merseyside derby at Anfield, and they were largely untroubled by their blue rivals as they […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Jurgen Klopp: I loved every second of this game

Jurgen Klopp: I loved every second of this game 00:40

 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was understandably delighted after his side beat Everton in the FA cup third round. He took a calculated gamble by giving the majority of his first-team stars the day off.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Ancelotti: Liverpool XI didn't affect us [Video]Ancelotti: Liverpool XI didn't affect us

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti says Liverpool fielding a severely weakened side 'didn't affect' his team in their FA Cup third-round defeat on Sunday.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:44Published

Farke: Cup win can give us confidence [Video]Farke: Cup win can give us confidence

Norwich boss Daniel Farke hopes their 4-2 win at Preston in the FA Cup third round can boost the team's confidence.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:46Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Jurgen Klopp hits back at his critics after third-string Liverpool side beat Everton in FA Cup third round

Jurgen Klopp said his young Liverpool team’s 1-0 FA Cup third-round victory over Merseyside rivals Everton was the perfect response to his critics. The Reds...
talkSPORT Also reported by •BBC SportIndependent

‘Love it’: Steven Gerrard sends message to 18-year-old Liverpool FC star

Steven Gerrard was quick to hail Curtis Jones on Instagram after the teenager’s incredible winner in Liverpool FC’s 1-0 win over Everton in the FA Cup third...
The Sport Review

You Might Like


Tweets about this

aceodds

AceOdds Danny Murphy SLAMS ’embarrassing’ Everton and says Liverpool’s FA Cup third round win ‘was like a testimonial’… https://t.co/SGidXUduDY 1 hour ago

inam_2001

Inam RT @talkSPORT: "Some of those Everton players need to look in the mirror today." 👎 "There was a lack of energy and desire." "It was emba… 2 hours ago

UKNewsBot1

UK Sports News Bot Danny Murphy SLAMS ’embarrassing’ Everton and says Liverpool’s FA Cup third round win ‘was like a testimo -… https://t.co/6aKH5l0pAO 5 hours ago

sportsalertnews

SportsAlert New post: Danny Murphy SLAMS ’embarrassing’ Everton and says Liverpool’s FA Cup third round win ‘was like a testimo https://t.co/SKUvMXgjTG 6 hours ago

4PawShop

Manfred Rosenberg #FACup #Football #PremierLeague #JimWhiteontalkSPORT Danny Murphy SLAMS ’embarrassing’ Everton and says Liverpool’s… https://t.co/pIx1vyGHb4 7 hours ago

talkSPORT

talkSPORT "Some of those Everton players need to look in the mirror today." 👎 "There was a lack of energy and desire." "It… https://t.co/tva4PEaO1H 10 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.