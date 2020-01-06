Global  

Dom Sibley: Who is England's newest centurion?

BBC Sport Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Dom Sibley marked his England arrival with a century in South Africa. Those who know the batsman best describe him on and off the field.
Recent related news from verified sources

Rory Burns and Dom Sibley raise England hopes vs South Africa

*Centurion:* Rory Burns and Dom Sibley raised English hopes with a solid opening partnership after England were set a challenging 376 to win on the third day of...
Mid-Day

Dom Sibley celebrates maiden century but Ben Stokes again steals the show

England lead by 421 runs and with the pitch beginning to wear are in total control of the match
Independent

