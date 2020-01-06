Nick Wright: Carson Wentz getting injured isn’t the reason why the Eagles lost to the Seahawks

Monday, 6 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Nick Wright talks about the Seattle Seahawks vs. Philadelphia Eagles Wild Card game and explains why the loss of quarterback Carson Wentz wasn't the reason the Eagles lost to the Seahawks. Nick Wright talks about the Seattle Seahawks vs. Philadelphia Eagles Wild Card game and explains why the loss of quarterback Carson Wentz wasn't the reason the Eagles lost to the Seahawks. 👓 View full article

