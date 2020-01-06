Global  

Brisbane Heat beat Sydney Thunder by 16 runs in BBL

Sify Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Sydney [Australia], Jan 06 (ANI): In a rain-affected Big Bash League (BBL) match, Brisbane Heat secured a 16 runs victory over Sydney Thunder after the Duckworth-Lewis method came into play here on Monday.
