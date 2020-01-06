Global  

Greg Jennings: Kirk Cousins & the Vikings outplayed Drew Brees & the Saints on Sunday

FOX Sports Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Greg Jennings: Kirk Cousins & the Vikings outplayed Drew Brees & the Saints on SundayGreg Jennings recaps the Minnesota Vikings vs. New Orleans Saints Wild Card game and discusses how the Vikings outplayed the Saints in the matchup. Vikings beat the Saints 26-20 on Sunday.
News video: Vikings Beat Saints 26-20 In Stunning OT Win

Vikings Beat Saints 26-20 In Stunning OT Win 02:04

 The Minnesota Vikings will continue their playoffs journey after a victory against the New Orleans Saints Sunday, Mike Max reports (2:04). WCCO 4 News At 5 – Jan. 5, 2019

Vikings-49ers Preview: Will Kirk Cousins Or Jimmy Garoppolo Make The Key Mistake? [Video]Vikings-49ers Preview: Will Kirk Cousins Or Jimmy Garoppolo Make The Key Mistake?

SportsLine senior NFL analyst Larry Hartstein breaks down the NFC Divisional Round matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers. He breaks down why he believes the starting..

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:59Published

Vikings Advance After Stunning Overtime Win Sunday [Video]Vikings Advance After Stunning Overtime Win Sunday

The Minnesota Vikings will continue their playoffs journey after a victory against the New Orleans Saints Sunday (). WCCO 4 News At 10 – Jan. 5, 2019

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:28Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Cousins delivers in OT as Vikings stun Saints

Quarterback Kirk Cousins led the Vikings to an upset win over the Saints on wild-card weekend, putting an end to the big-game narrative that has shadowed him...
ESPN Also reported by •FOX SportsSeattle Times

Clay Travis thinks Kirk Cousins and the Vikings could beat the 49ers on the road

Clay Travis thinks Kirk Cousins and the Vikings could beat the 49ers on the roadClay Travis reacts to Kirk Cousins leading the Minnesota Vikings to an improbable win over the New Orleans Saints on the road and wonders if he can stun the...
FOX Sports


CSNews2019

NFL News Greg Jennings: Kirk Cousins & the Vikings outplayed Drew Brees & the Saints on Sunday - National Football League Ne… https://t.co/6Z9CYHZhbK 6 days ago

