Greg Jennings: Kirk Cousins & the Vikings outplayed Drew Brees & the Saints on Sunday

Quarterback Kirk Cousins led the Vikings to an upset win over the Saints on wild-card weekend, putting an end to the big-game narrative that has shadowed him...

Clay Travis thinks Kirk Cousins and the Vikings could beat the 49ers on the road Clay Travis reacts to Kirk Cousins leading the Minnesota Vikings to an improbable win over the New Orleans Saints on the road and wonders if he can stun the...

FOX Sports 5 days ago



