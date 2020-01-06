Global  

Rabiot not leaving Juventus?

SoccerNews.com Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
According to a recent report from Goal, Juventus are not interested in the idea of letting Adrien Rabiot leave their ranks in the upcoming January transfer window. It’s been just six months since Rabiot officially made his way over to Turin on a free transfer, but in that time he’s been unable to lock down a place in the club’s starting […]

