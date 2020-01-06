Global  

Shannon Sharpe: ‘I do not believe Tom Brady will be the quarterback of the New England Patriots’

FOX Sports Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Shannon Sharpe: ‘I do not believe Tom Brady will be the quarterback of the New England Patriots’Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe talk the AFC Wild Card matchup between the New England Patriots and the Tennessee Titans. The Patriots’ season came to a surprising end with their loss to the Titans and with Tom Brady now being a free agent, Shannon believes the quarterback has played his last game with Bill Belichick in New England.
News video: Tom Brady Won't Predict His Future

Tom Brady Won't Predict His Future 00:38

 Will Tom Brady be the quarterback of the New England Patriots next year? Even he doesn't know, and he doesn't want to try to predict the future.

Tom Brady Could Land With Steelers According To Sports Betting Website [Video]Tom Brady Could Land With Steelers According To Sports Betting Website

Tom Brady in the black and gold? According to the sports betting website SportsBetting.ag the Pittsburgh Steelers could land the longtime New England Patriots quarterback. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:30Published

NFL Free Agent Tom Brady Says Retirement Is ‘Pretty Unlikely’ [Video]NFL Free Agent Tom Brady Says Retirement Is ‘Pretty Unlikely’

NFL Free Agent Tom Brady Says Retirement Is ‘Pretty Unlikely’. Tom Brady officially became a free agent in the NFL on Jan. 4, following the New England Patriots playoff loss to the Tennessee..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:25Published


Patriots' Brady 'unlikely' to retire despite play-off defeat

Tom Brady says it is "unlikely" he will retire after his New England Patriots are knocked out of the NFL play-offs by the Tennessee Titans.
BBC News Also reported by •ReutersSeattle Times

Pats fans say bye to Tom Brady after wearing 'Inspector Gadget' coat to 'last game'

Pats fans say bye to Tom Brady after wearing 'Inspector Gadget' coat to 'last game'Tom Brady is in action for the New England Patriots against the Tennessee Titans at Gillette Stadium tonight - and fans fear it could be his final match
Daily Star

CSNews2019

NFL News Shannon Sharpe: 'I do not believe Tom Brady will be the quarterback of the New England Patriots' - National Footbal… https://t.co/dy9J4o4LXh 2 hours ago

Norwoodlamont

Lamont Norwood @BillSimmons Um John Elway was a***until he got Shannon Sharpe, Rod Smith , and then Terrell David. I believe in… https://t.co/QRONBkJCrB 2 days ago

CLCoyle75

Craig @NESN Now I believe the opposite of this is a real quote of Shannon sharpe 3 days ago

216DD_

No 🧢 I still can’t believe how Shannon Sharpe sold out Bron During that China/North Korea situation 4 days ago

Nhl20GTO

fka NHL20GTO @RodneyHood4Real @EASPORTSNHL I believe that's Shannon Sharpe... And if that is a recent take, it isn't exactly the… https://t.co/v9gMkxFPzv 5 days ago

