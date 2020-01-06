Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Tottenham to pay €30m for Lo Celso

SoccerNews.com Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
According to a recent report from Marca, Tottenham Hotspur will pay €30 million in order to secure the permanent signing of Giovani Lo Celso from Real Betis during the January transfer window. Spurs had made it clear to Betis that this was the direction they wanted to take this deal in, and it doesn’t seem […]

The post Tottenham to pay €30m for Lo Celso appeared first on Soccer News.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Tottenham striker Harry Kane set for lengthy spell on the sidelines after injury

Tottenham striker Harry Kane set for lengthy spell on the sidelines after injury 00:46

 Tottenham have announced striker Harry Kane is set for surgery to repair a ruptured tendon in his left hamstring, with the England captain expected to return to training in April. Kane suffered the injury during the 1-0 Premier League defeat at Southampton on New Year’s Day and specialists advised...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Van Dijk: A massive three points [Video]Van Dijk: A massive three points

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk says their 1-0 win over Tottenham is a 'massive three points' but there's still room for improvement even after winning 20 of their last 21 games.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:27Published

'Tottenham owners have got it wrong' [Video]'Tottenham owners have got it wrong'

Soccer Saturday's Charlie Nicholas says the Tottenham hierarchy have made mistakes and the club is now heading in the wrong direction.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:15Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Roberto Firmino the difference as relentless Liverpool extend Premier League lead with Tottenham win

Tottenham Hotspur 0-1 Liverpool: Mourinho's team barely even bothered attempting to win a match settled by Firmino's fine first-half goal
Independent Also reported by •Football.londonTeam TalkThe Sport Review

European heavyweights in January battle to land Tottenham stalwart

A Tottenham defensive stalwart is reportedly wanted by two major European clubs in the January transfer window. The post European heavyweights in January...
Team Talk Also reported by •talkSPORT

You Might Like


Tweets about this

dounardbondo

The Wizard of the Crow RT @SSIIIIUUUUU: Tottenham just spent €30m on Piatek and have Lo Celso and Ndombele, Eriksen about to leave but also you have Alli kicking… 5 hours ago

ife__tayor

+44 RT @MG26i: @VivaYids He's not going to Tottenham, you signed Ndombele and Lo Celso instead last summer, you're also trying to spend £30m on… 6 hours ago

MG26i

' @VivaYids He's not going to Tottenham, you signed Ndombele and Lo Celso instead last summer, you're also trying to… https://t.co/mXndVyPNCo 6 hours ago

SSIIIIUUUUU

FergieTime™️ Tottenham just spent €30m on Piatek and have Lo Celso and Ndombele, Eriksen about to leave but also you have Alli k… https://t.co/FW4LWy3eUJ 7 hours ago

Charlie_Haff

Charlie Haffenden Surprise, surprise. Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy proving to be a harsh negotiator once more as he tries to die do… https://t.co/b3YrfhLIoG 2 days ago

DalmacijaFC

DalmacijaFC RT @RickSpur: [@iPaperSport] | Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy is now stalling on the permanent transfer of Giovani Lo Celso as he a… 2 days ago

RickSpur

Ricky Sacks 🎙 [@iPaperSport] | Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy is now stalling on the permanent transfer of Giovani Lo Cel… https://t.co/WmzoA0VuYm 2 days ago

transferdicky

Transfer Wire Tottenham are set to make Giovani Lo Celso's loan move a permanent one during the January for £30m #thfc 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.