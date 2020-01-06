Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Liverpool make bid for Cakir?

SoccerNews.com Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
“There are offers for Cakir, we continue to receive offers. It’s been said Liverpool have made an offer,” Agaoglu said.  “So a team that is undefeated in the Premier League wants my keeper. In other words Liverpool’s goalkeeper is in my goal.”  Those are the words of Trabzonspor club president Ahmet Agaoglu who has made it clear that Liverpool have made some form […]

The post Liverpool make bid for Cakir? appeared first on Soccer News.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Liverpool v Everton: FA Cup match preview [Video]Liverpool v Everton: FA Cup match preview

A look at the stats ahead of the FA Cup third round Merseyside derby between Liverpool and Everton.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:15Published

Jurgen Klopp reflects on starting the new year with a 13-point lead after beating Sheffield United [Video]Jurgen Klopp reflects on starting the new year with a 13-point lead after beating Sheffield United

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reflects on his side's 2-0 win over Sheffield United, which gives the Reds one year without defeat in the Premier League. Klopp said he was delighted with another..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:54Published


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.