AC Milan 0-0 Sampdoria: Zlatan Ibrahimovic comes on as substitute for Milan

BBC Sport Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Zlatan Ibrahimovic comes on as a substitute in his first game since returning to AC Milan as his side are held to a goalless draw by Sampdoria.
News video: Zlatan scores in Milan friendly

Zlatan scores in Milan friendly 01:18

 Zlatan Ibrahimovic doesn't take long to shine for AC Milan with a goal and assist just a few hours after his unveiling in Italy.

Zlatan unveiled as AC Milan player [Video]Zlatan unveiled as AC Milan player

Zlatan Ibrahimovic insists previous achievements mean nothing and he will have to start from scratch as he is unveiled as an AC Milan player for a second time.

AC Milan fans hit by Ibra fever [Video]AC Milan fans hit by Ibra fever

VIDEO SHOWS: AC MILAN STRIKER ZLATAN IBRAHIMOVIC LEAVING CASA MILAN, IBRAHIMOVIC GREETING FANS RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT SHOWS: MILAN, ITALY (JANUARY 3, 2020) (ESTE NEWS - ACCESS ALL) 1. AC MILAN

Zlatan Ibrahimovic set to play for AC Milan against Sampdoria

Zlatan Ibrahimovic could make his comeback to European football in Monday's Serie A game between AC Milan and Sampdoria.
BBC Sport

Ibrahimovic brings a winning mentality to Milan, says Ranieri

Zlatan Ibrahimovic will bring a winning mentality back to Milan, according to Sampdoria coach Claudio Ranieri. Ibrahimovic has returned to Milan for a second...
SoccerNews.com Also reported by •BBC NewsMid-DayZee News

Jacquesroodnel2

Jacquesroodnel RT @beINSPORTS_EN: #Milan held to a draw on #Zlatan's return... #beINSerieA #SerieA #MilanSampdoria https://t.co/d0MOOvau2Z 11 minutes ago

beINSPORTS_EN

beIN SPORTS #Milan held to a draw on #Zlatan's return... #beINSerieA #SerieA #MilanSampdoria https://t.co/d0MOOvau2Z 23 minutes ago

AleNgugi

Masai Mjini Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been named on the bench for his first game back at AC Milan against Sampdoria on Monday. 27 minutes ago

Euroamericasoc

Euroamericasoccer Zlatan Ibrahimovic played his first game since return as AC Milan were held by Sampdoria https://t.co/lJgiCgS1ev https://t.co/Uza0O4OZpj 1 hour ago

thomasmarinojr

thomas marino RT @Sportsnet: Zlatan Ibrahimovic was a second half sub but AC Milan was held scoreless in a 0-0 draw by Sampdoria. https://t.co/GNye5pUiXE 1 hour ago

SteveHallsUK

Steve Halls BBC Football | AC Milan 0-0 Sampdoria: Zlatan Ibrahimovic comes on as substitute for Milan https://t.co/UAREDxVolt https://t.co/WRSSrxHWge 1 hour ago

Sportsnet

Sportsnet Zlatan Ibrahimovic was a second half sub but AC Milan was held scoreless in a 0-0 draw by Sampdoria. https://t.co/GNye5pUiXE 1 hour ago

xxxQuinque

Quinque RT @SquawkaNews: Zlatan Ibrahimovic prior to AC Milan's game today against Sampdoria. The striker is amongst the substitutes. https://t.co… 1 hour ago

