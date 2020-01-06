Global  

Jadeveon Clowney insists hit was clean on Carson Wentz, expects death threats from 'worst fans in the world'

CBS Sports Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Clowney also had some words for Eagles fans after his hit that knocked Wentz out of the game
News video: Seahawks' Jadeveon Clowney Expects Death Threats for Hit on Eagles' Carson Wentz

Seahawks' Jadeveon Clowney Expects Death Threats for Hit on Eagles' Carson Wentz 01:38

 Seahawks' Jadeveon Clowney Expects Death Threats for Hit on Eagles' Carson Wentz. Clowney's helmet-to-helmet hit knocked Wentz out of the game in the first quarter. There might be death threats. , Jadeveon Clowney, via statement. Clowney called Philadelphia fans the "worst fans in the world" after...

Recent related news from verified sources

Jadeveon Clowney expects death threats for hit on Carson Wentz, says Eagles have 'worst fans in the world'

Jadeveon Clowney says he's received verbal abuse from Eagles fans before, and he expects more of the same after knocking out Carson Wentz.
USATODAY.com

Dirty hit? Seahawks’ Jadeveon Clowney says he wasn’t trying to injure Eagles’ Carson Wentz on helmet-to-helmet collision

The Seahawks had seven sacks Sunday, none bigger than Clowney's fourth-down takedown in the final 2 minutes.
Seattle Times

JoanneSpruceC21

Joanne Spruce "Jadeveon Clowney insists hit was clean on Carson Wentz, expects death threats from 'worst fans in the world'"… https://t.co/PpnUHXOcAm 7 minutes ago

JeffKerrCBS

Jeff Kerr Jadeveon Clowney called #Eagles fans the "worst fans in the world" and expects death threats. He also said the hit… https://t.co/336ZgGZvXz 2 hours ago

mPulseMLB

mPul.se MLB [CBS Sports] Jadeveon Clowney insists hit was clean on Carson Wentz, expects death threats from 'worst fans in the… https://t.co/QUmNp8NswK 2 hours ago

joehick58

Joe Hickman Wow! Really? ⁦@Eagles⁩ fans are the best! #FlyEaglesFly Jadeveon Clowney insists hit was clean on Carson Wentz, exp… https://t.co/gLZW0qSnTl 3 hours ago

TheReal_KDubb

K Dubb Jadeveon Clowney insists hit was clean on Carson Wentz, expects death threats from 'worst fans in the world'… https://t.co/JmfZVHJZaM 3 hours ago

BarksdaleLuke

@Dr.Luke _JHMC 🏈 Jadeveon Clowney expects death threats from the 'worst fans in the world' for hit that injured Carson Wentz… https://t.co/AFEuKNt3DZ 3 hours ago

