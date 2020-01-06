FA Cup fourth round draw live: Arsenal, Spurs, Chelsea, Man United and Liverpool all in the hat
Monday, 6 January 2020 () Live coverage of the FA Cup fourth round draw, with Arsenal, Spurs, Chelsea, West Ham, Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool all set to find out who they could face in the next round
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was understandably delighted after his side beat Everton in the FA cup third round. He took a calculated gamble by giving the majority of his first-team stars the day off.
The FA Cup fourth round draw features the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City - and Mark Chapman has explained how their ball... Daily Star Also reported by •Derby Telegraph •talkSPORT •Football.london