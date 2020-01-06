Global  

FA Cup fourth round draw live: Arsenal, Spurs, Chelsea, Man United and Liverpool all in the hat

Football.london Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Live coverage of the FA Cup fourth round draw, with Arsenal, Spurs, Chelsea, West Ham, Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool all set to find out who they could face in the next round
News video: Jurgen Klopp: I loved every second of this game

Jurgen Klopp: I loved every second of this game 00:40

 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was understandably delighted after his side beat Everton in the FA cup third round. He took a calculated gamble by giving the majority of his first-team stars the day off.

Liverpool v Everton: FA Cup match preview [Video]Liverpool v Everton: FA Cup match preview

A look at the stats ahead of the FA Cup third round Merseyside derby between Liverpool and Everton.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:15Published

Premier League round-up: Liverpool stay out in front [Video]Premier League round-up: Liverpool stay out in front

A look at the post-Christmas round of Premier League fixtures as Liverpool stretch their lead at the top once more.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:33Published


BBC Sport presenter explains how FA Cup draw ball numbers are determined

The FA Cup fourth round draw features the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City - and Mark Chapman has explained how their ball...
Daily Star Also reported by •Derby TelegraphtalkSPORTFootball.london

FA Cup fourth round draw live as Hull City, Liverpool and Man Utd discover opponents

The draw for the fourth round of the FA Cup
Hull Daily Mail

