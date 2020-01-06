Global  

Cost less than Sigurdsson: Dom King's shocking Liverpool v Everton stat shows Ancelotti's battle

Football FanCast Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Daily Mail journalist Dominic King tweeted after the Liverpool vs Everton game that the Reds' starting line-up cost £43.95m compared to the Toffees' £221.06m, showing the mammoth task Carlo Ancelotti faces.
News video: Liverpool v Everton: FA Cup match preview

Liverpool v Everton: FA Cup match preview 01:15

 A look at the stats ahead of the FA Cup third round Merseyside derby between Liverpool and Everton.

Ancelotti: Liverpool XI didn't affect us [Video]Ancelotti: Liverpool XI didn't affect us

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti says Liverpool fielding a severely weakened side 'didn't affect' his team in their FA Cup third-round defeat on Sunday.

Ancelotti's Everton transfer plans on hold [Video]Ancelotti's Everton transfer plans on hold

Carlo Ancelotti will put his Everton transfer plans on hold until after Sunday's FA Cup third-round match against Liverpool.

Lallana: Liverpool always expect to beat Everton

Adam Lallana has claimed Liverpool always expected to beat Everton in the FA Cup, despite Jurgen Klopp fielding a youthful and inexperienced side. Curtis...
SoccerNews.com

Everton boss Ancelotti wants €100m attacker, who was a target for Liverpool

New Everton coach Carlo Ancelotti is looking to make a sensational swoop on his old club Napoli, according to a report. The post Everton boss Ancelotti wants...
Team Talk Also reported by •SifySoccerNews.com

