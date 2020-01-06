Toffee News Cost less than Sigurdsson: Dom King's shocking Liverpool v Everton stat shows Ancelotti's battle - https://t.co/hV2r9i2ket #EvertonFC #EFC 59 minutes ago Gareth Phillips @iHyypia @Akki_SwagMan Especially when you think our starting line up cost less than what the bitters paid for Sigurdsson 20 hours ago Luke RT @pmcobb: @DominicKing_DM Liverpool’s starting line-up, less than the cost of Gylfi Sigurdsson. Incredible stuff. 21 hours ago Paul Senior @PaulDaly90 For a model for success you don’t need to look too far away. We never spent hundreds of mils to achieve… https://t.co/v5kcfjlM6Q 22 hours ago Becker’sBeard @B1nhead Footnote to the game. Liverpool’s starting line-up cost £43.95m. Everton’s cost £221.06m Liverpool’s team… https://t.co/DZBC9ttgel 22 hours ago Keith Barry @TonyBellew Did you know our starting 11 cost less than Gylfi Sigurdsson? Just sayin like 23 hours ago Khaleeeed Graphwise Liverpool’s starting line-up, less than the cost of Gylfi Sigurdsson. Incredible stuff. 23 hours ago Wayne Daniel Fact of the day: Liverpool's starting 11 today (£44M) cost less than Gylfi Sigurdsson (£45M)! Everton are the ulti… https://t.co/s0bvGIE4Fr 1 day ago