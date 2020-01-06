Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa says he is entering 2020 NFL draft

Tua Tagovailoa to Leave Alabama and Enter NFL Draft. Tagovailoa will skip his senior season to enter the 2020 NFL Draft. The quarterback announced his decision at a press conference Monday on the Alabama campus. With lots of prayers, thoughts and guidance I have decided that I will enter the 2020 NFL...
Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has declared for the NFL draft. Tagovailoa was once regarded as a potential No. 1 overall pick before a devastating hip... USATODAY.com Also reported by •Seattle Times •ESPN •FOX Sports