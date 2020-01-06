Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa says he is entering 2020 NFL draft

FOX Sports Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa says is entering the NFL draft. Tagovailoa, who had surgery on his right hip in November, announced his decision Monday
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Tua Tagovailoa to Leave Alabama and Enter NFL Draft

Tua Tagovailoa to Leave Alabama and Enter NFL Draft 01:30

 Tua Tagovailoa to Leave Alabama and Enter NFL Draft. Tagovailoa will skip his senior season to enter the 2020 NFL Draft. The quarterback announced his decision at a press conference Monday on the Alabama campus. With lots of prayers, thoughts and guidance I have decided that I will enter the 2020 NFL...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Tua Tagovailoa Wants In On The NFL Draft [Video]Tua Tagovailoa Wants In On The NFL Draft

Tua Tagovailoa is skipping his next college season.

Credit: Sports Wire     Duration: 01:31Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa declares for NFL draft

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has declared for the NFL draft. Tagovailoa was once regarded as a potential No. 1 overall pick before a devastating hip...
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Seattle TimesESPNFOX Sports

Colin Cowherd explains why it’s dangerous for Tua to return to Alabama next season

Colin Cowherd explains why it’s dangerous for Tua to return to Alabama next seasonAhead of Tua Tagovailoa's draft decision announcement on Monday, Colin explains why Tua should go pro and thinks it's dangerous for him to return to Alabama next...
FOX Sports


Tweets about this

Chow317537

Leila RT @FOX5Vegas: Alabama team surgeon Dr. Lyle Cain has said Tagovailoa's prognosis was “excellent" and predicted a full recovery. https://t… 12 minutes ago

FOX5Vegas

FOX5 Las Vegas Alabama team surgeon Dr. Lyle Cain has said Tagovailoa's prognosis was “excellent" and predicted a full recovery. https://t.co/ZFBdNS6zs1 13 minutes ago

Dispatch_Argus

Dispatch/Argus TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa put an end to the initial question about his future, ann… https://t.co/URsB43RqGN 26 minutes ago

dailyherald

Daily Herald Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa says he is entering 2020 NFL draft, skipping his senior season https://t.co/hRPV0ld644 2 hours ago

Pantagraph

The Pantagraph TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa put an end to the initial question about his future, announci… https://t.co/K2eiVTifb8 2 hours ago

AnthonyWYMT

Anthony Sizemore RT @SportsOT: Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa says he is entering the NFL draft. https://t.co/ZEpur73u5F 2 hours ago

SportsOT

WYMT SportsOT Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa says he is entering the NFL draft. https://t.co/ZEpur73u5F 3 hours ago

BayouPreps

Bayou Preps Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa says he is entering 2020 NFL draft https://t.co/R4zFgYSNdP https://t.co/CTL06vaWRt 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.