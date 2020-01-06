Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

FA Cup draw LIVE as Derby County, Man United and Liverpool learn 4th round opponents

Derby Telegraph Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
FA Cup draw LIVE as Derby County, Man United and Liverpool learn 4th round opponentsPhillips Cocu's side put themselves in the hat for the next round of the FA Cup with an impressive 1-0 win over Premier League Crystal Palace.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Liverpool v Everton: FA Cup match preview

Liverpool v Everton: FA Cup match preview 01:15

 A look at the stats ahead of the FA Cup third round Merseyside derby between Liverpool and Everton.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Jurgen Klopp: I loved every second of this game [Video]Jurgen Klopp: I loved every second of this game

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was understandably delighted after his side beat Everton in the FA cup third round. He took a calculated gamble by giving the majority of his first-team stars the day..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:40Published


Recent related news from verified sources

FA Cup draw live as Leicester City, Man United and Liverpool discover 4th round opponents

Follow all the action as Brendan Rodgers' side find out who they will face in the last 32 of the competition following their 2-0 defeat of Wigan Athletic on...
Leicester Mercury

FA Cup 4th round draw: Derby County's ball number, potential opponents and how to watch

FA Cup 4th round draw: Derby County's ball number, potential opponents and how to watchDerby County FA Cup news | The Rams booked their place in the fourth round of the competition on Sunday after they beat Premier League side Crystal Palace at...
Derby Telegraph


Tweets about this

DerbyCountyFTV

Derby County FAN TV Join us 🔴LIVE & INTERACTIVE at 7.15pm to discuss the points brought up in the show and our coverage of THE FA CUP 4… https://t.co/rGbAkpA0SZ 1 hour ago

Tommopj1985

Paul Thompson RT @BBCDerbySport: 🏆 Derby County will be represented by ball number 2⃣4⃣ in tonight's FA Cup fourth round draw. Who do you fancy next, #… 4 hours ago

UKNewsBot1

UK Sports News Bot Derby County's ball number in FA Cup 4th round draw revealed - Derbyshire Live https://t.co/jNPxOaywSy 4 hours ago

BBCDerbySport

BBC Derby Sport 🏆 Derby County will be represented by ball number 2⃣4⃣ in tonight's FA Cup fourth round draw. Who do you fancy ne… https://t.co/Vogauh7Oeb 4 hours ago

dcfc_live

Derby County Live Derby County's ball number in FA Cup 4th round draw revealed #dcfc https://t.co/dGfx9TiAeh 7 hours ago

promderby2

DerbyshirePromo2 RT @footy90com: Derby #County FA Cup fourth round draw details: Ball number, time and where to watch it - Derbyshire Live #burtonalbionfc… 2 days ago

footy90com

90 Minutes Football News Derby #County FA Cup fourth round draw details: Ball number, time and where to watch it - Derbyshire Live… https://t.co/uAS2RNbbHQ 2 days ago

dcfc_live

Derby County Live All of the details you need to know. #dcfc #dcfcfans #FACup https://t.co/ydoVerx1EZ 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.