Orlando Scandrick reacts to Eagles' season ending loss to Seahawks

FOX Sports Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Orlando Scandrick reacts to Eagles' season ending loss to SeahawksAfter losing Carson Wentz to a head injury in the 1st quarter, the Philadelphia Eagles were knocked out of the playoffs by Seattle Seahawks 17-9. Former Eagles corner Orlando Scandrick sits down with Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to discuss why he wasn't surprised by the loss, and why injuries were not the sole reason for Philly's defeat.
Orlando Scandrick reacts to Eagles' season ending loss to Seahawks

Orlando Scandrick reacts to Eagles' season ending loss to SeahawksAfter losing Carson Wentz to a head injury in the 1st quarter, the Philadelphia Eagles were knocked out of the playoffs by Seattle Seahawks 17-9. Former Eagles...
Eagles to face Seahawks in NFL playoff game, with chance to avenge regular-season loss

The Eagles committed five turnovers in their 17-9 loss to the Seahawks on Nov. 24.  
