Orlando Scandrick reacts to Eagles’ season ending loss to Seahawks

Monday, 6 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

After losing Carson Wentz to a head injury in the 1st quarter, the Philadelphia Eagles were knocked out of the playoffs by Seattle Seahawks 17-9. Former Eagles corner Orlando Scandrick sits down with Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to discuss why he wasn't surprised by the loss, and why injuries were not the sole reason for Philly's defeat. After losing Carson Wentz to a head injury in the 1st quarter, the Philadelphia Eagles were knocked out of the playoffs by Seattle Seahawks 17-9. Former Eagles corner Orlando Scandrick sits down with Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to discuss why he wasn't surprised by the loss, and why injuries were not the sole reason for Philly's defeat. 👓 View full article

