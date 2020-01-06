Global  

Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Hat-Trick Number 56 for Club and Country as Juventus Thrash Cagliari (Video)

SoccerNews.com Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Cristiano Ronaldo completed his 56th hat-trick for club and country as Juventus put four past Cagliari in the Serie A on Monday. Gonzalo Higuain was also on the score-sheet. ⚪️⚫️ Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored 56 hat-tricks for club & country 🔥#UCL | @juventusfcen pic.twitter.com/kk46MfQHVZ — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) January 6, 2020

The post Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Hat-Trick Number 56 for Club and Country as Juventus Thrash Cagliari (Video) appeared first on Soccer News.
