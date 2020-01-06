Global  

Is the FA Cup 4th round draw on TV and what time is it?

Wales Online Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Is the FA Cup 4th round draw on TV and what time is it?The draw for the FA Cup fourth round will take place on a new internet show tonight
Jurgen Klopp: I loved every second of this game [Video]Jurgen Klopp: I loved every second of this game

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was understandably delighted after his side beat Everton in the FA cup third round. He took a calculated gamble by giving the majority of his first-team stars the day..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:40Published

Jose: Replay stops me solving mistakes [Video]Jose: Replay stops me solving mistakes

Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho says the FA Cup third round replay against Middlesbrough will mean less time focusing on improving the team

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:20Published


What time is the FA Cup draw: Fourth round fixtures set to be decided today

Holders Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea are among those to have secured their spot
Independent

FA Cup fourth-round draw live on the BBC on Monday, 6 January

The draw for the fourth round of the FA Cup will be held on Monday - and you can watch it live on BBC One and the BBC Sport website.
BBC Sport


