Is the FA Cup 4th round draw on TV and what time is it?

Trevor Holohan RT @BBCSport: Only 5 minutes to go until the FA Cup fourth round draw 🚨 ⏰ 19:30 GMT 📺📱 @bbcone, @bbciplayer and @bbcsport website ⚽️ Wat… 8 seconds ago

#SINCE1995 Leaked FA cup 4th round draw: Chelsea v Liverpool Man City v Shakhtar Donetsk 11 seconds ago

FourFourTwo The FA Cup fourth round draw starts in five minutes – here's everything you need to know ➡️ https://t.co/Bh5MWbsJNB https://t.co/zIGuUjgdYF 20 seconds ago

retired heartbreaker RT @EmiratesFACup: 🚨 WE'RE LIVE 🚨 Join us for The #EmiratesFACup Show with @SpencerOwen and @julesbreach – featuring the fourth round draw… 20 seconds ago

Rudolph Gerber RT @LiverpoolFF: The FA Cup 4th round draw is set to take place tonight at around 7.30pm. Who would you like Liverpool to face in the nex… 26 seconds ago

Josh Woogs Fan Club Who do you reckon @Everton will get in the 4th round draw? #EFC #EmiratesFACup 26 seconds ago

Wilf Marshall Best thing about “3rd round Monday” is the 4th round draw. 😜 #EmiratesFACup love a Cup draw I do. 27 seconds ago