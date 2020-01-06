Global  

Alabama WR DeVonta Smith bypassing 2020 NFL Draft, returning to Crimson Tide for senior season

CBS Sports Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Alabama's wide receiver group will still have absurd talent
