Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Opinion: By hiring Mike McCarthy as Cowboys coach, Jerry Jones chooses sensible over sexy and just might succeed

USATODAY.com Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Mike McCarthy isn't the big name many expected to emerge from the Cowboys' coaching search. But he's the right hire, Mike Jones writes.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published < > Embed
News video: Babe Laufenberg Like Mike McCarthy As Cowboys Coach

Babe Laufenberg Like Mike McCarthy As Cowboys Coach 01:18

 Dallas Cowboys radio analyst Babe Laufenberg says he likes Mike McCarthy as the new coach to replace Jason Garrett.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Cowboys Say Goodbye To Garrett, Hello To Mike McCarthy [Video]Cowboys Say Goodbye To Garrett, Hello To Mike McCarthy

Cowboys Say Goodbye To Garrett, Hello To Mike McCarthy

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:45Published

Report: Mike McCarthy To Become Cowboys New Head Coach [Video]Report: Mike McCarthy To Become Cowboys New Head Coach

The Dallas Cowboys’ search for a new head coach has come to an end, according to multiple reports. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:38Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Mike McCarthy stayed at Cowboys owner Jerry Jones' house during interview process, per report

After dismissing Jason Garrett on Sunday, Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys moved quickly to make sure their top choice for coach didn't get away.
USATODAY.com

Dallas Cowboys agree to hire Mike McCarthy as new coach, per report

The Cowboys moved quickly to find Jason Garrett's replacement, reaching a deal Monday with ex-Packers coach Mike McCarthy for the role.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this

Dayra_Beltre

Dayra Beltre Opinion: By hiring Mike McCarthy as Cowboys coach, Jerry Jones chooses sensible over sexy and just might succeed… https://t.co/weyfFfztlm 7 minutes ago

Dogmommaz3

Nancy Stinson Opinion: By hiring Mike McCarthy as Cowboys coach, Jerry Jones chooses sensible over sexy and just might succeed… https://t.co/crqlOSlfTO 9 minutes ago

DrSonamsharma

Dr. sonam sharma Opinion: By hiring Mike McCarthy as Cowboys coach, Jerry Jones chooses sensible over sexy and just might succeed… https://t.co/3W87Yoqpid 16 minutes ago

VCStarSports

VCSSports Opinion: By hiring Mike McCarthy as Cowboys coach, Jerry Jones chooses sensible over sexy and just might succeed https://t.co/0QPgxldTQd 48 minutes ago

sportsfreaknut

Brandon McAuliffe RT @ByMikeJones: Opinion: By hiring Mike McCarthy as #Cowboys coach, Jerry Jones chooses sensible over sexy and just might succeed https://… 50 minutes ago

ByMikeJones

Mike Jones Opinion: By hiring Mike McCarthy as #Cowboys coach, Jerry Jones chooses sensible over sexy and just might succeed… https://t.co/9BV3W7UkjE 1 hour ago

ECramer2125

🇩🇪Za' Erich Cramer🇩🇪 @samjoe1489 Since your the only Packer fan that I trust your sports opinion on, what is your opinion on The Cowboys… https://t.co/YqymOV5Z4W 3 hours ago

MattKrause9

Matt Krause @DezBryant @Realrclark25 first thoughts on the Mike McCarthy hiring. From a cowboys fan I want the opinion of some real ones. 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.