Celtic’s Ryan Christie handed two-match ban for testicle grab on Rangers forward Alfredo Morelos

talkSPORT Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Celtic midfielder Ryan Christie has been slapped with a two-match ban after being found guilty of grabbing Rangers forward Alfredo Morelos by the genitals. Christie escaped with only a free-kick against him after grabbing the Colombian in the groin area with his hand during Rangers’ 2-1 win at Celtic Park on December 29. But he […]
