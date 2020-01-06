Global  

Met Police find no evidence of racist abuse against Antonio Rudiger

Team Talk Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Met Police has found no evidence to support Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger's allegation of racist abuse at Tottenham last month.

The post Met Police find no evidence of racist abuse against Antonio Rudiger appeared first on teamtalk.com.
Recent related videos from verified sources

Frank Lampard gives update on Antonio Rudiger [Video]Frank Lampard gives update on Antonio Rudiger

Frank Lampard gives an update on Antonio Rüdiger following allegations of racist abuse being directed towards him during Chelsea's 2-0 victory over Tottenham.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:47Published

Chelsea win marred by alleged racial abuse [Video]Chelsea win marred by alleged racial abuse

Chelsea win at Tottenham marred by alleged racial abuse; Antonio Rudiger hoping offenders can be found and punished and PFA calls for enquiry on social media

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:19Published


