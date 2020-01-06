Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

ATP Cup 2020: Djokovic’s Serbia join Australia in quarters; Nadal and Bautista-Agut unbeaten

The Sport Review Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
For many of the teams who completed the second phase of round-robin competition across Australia on Sunday, there was good news, and for some, very good news. For a few, though, the writing was already on the wall. As anticipated, Brisbane has proved to be a hotbed of quality, boasting as it does two of […]

The post ATP Cup 2020: Djokovic’s Serbia join Australia in quarters; Nadal and Bautista-Agut unbeaten appeared first on The Sport Review.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Unbeaten Serbia through to ATP Cup quarters

Unbeaten Serbia through to ATP Cup quartersSerbian superstar Novak Djokovic said Wednesday that the ATP Cup was the ideal preparation for his bid to win an eighth Australian Open...
WorldNews Also reported by •News24Sify

ATP Cup 2020: GB head to quarters with powerhouse teams Australia, Russia, Serbia

Nine nations were still in contention for the four remaining places in the ATP Cup quarter-finals on the final day of round-robin action across Australia. Two of...
The Sport Review


Tweets about this

dawn_com

Dawn.com The fifth-ranked Medvedev will join Serbia’s Novak Djokovic, undefeated Australia and probably Rafael Nadal in Sydn… https://t.co/lBbHYUK8ah 22 hours ago

MezutOzil2021

Retired Amateur RT @TheSportReview: ATP Cup 2020: Djokovic’s Serbia join Australia in quarters; Nadal and Bautista-Agut unbeaten https://t.co/8cvbomGfx8 @m… 2 days ago

TheSportReview

The Sport Review ATP Cup 2020: Djokovic’s Serbia join Australia in quarters; Nadal and Bautista-Agut unbeaten https://t.co/8cvbomGfx8 @mariannebevis 2 days ago

MarianneBevis

Marianne Bevis ATP Cup 2020: Djokovic’s Serbia join Australia in quarters; Nadal and Bautista-Agut unbeaten; Dimitrov’s Bulgaria,… https://t.co/9gtKqI3eCK 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.