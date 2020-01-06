Global  

FA Cup draw 4th-round draw: Liverpool, Man Utd handed away trips; holders City host Fulham

Team Talk Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Liverpool and Manchester United have both been handed away days in the FA Cup fourth round, while holders Man City will host Fulham.

The post FA Cup draw 4th-round draw: Liverpool, Man Utd handed away trips; holders City host Fulham appeared first on teamtalk.com.
News video: FA Cup third round match preview: Wolves v Man Utd

FA Cup third round match preview: Wolves v Man Utd 01:35

 Manchester United head to Molineux seeking revenge after Wolves knocked out the Red Devils in last season's FA Cup clash.

