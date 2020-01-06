Global  

Australian Open matches could be suspended over bushfire smoke: organisers

Reuters Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Australian Open organisers are monitoring the deteriorating air quality in Melbourne and said matches could be suspended if conditions become hazardous amid the bushfire crisis.
Sport24.co.za | Australian Open delay valid if smoke haze worsens - Djokovic

Novak Djokovic said Australian Open organisers should consider delaying the first Grand Slam of the year if haze from bushfires threatens players' health.
News24

Australian Open: Air quality being monitored - organisers

Australian Open matches could be suspended if air quality is too bad, organisers say after Melbourne reached "very unhealthy" levels amid bushfires.
BBC News

