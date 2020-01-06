Real Terryo RT @SunSport: Daniele De Rossi ‘retires’ aged 36 as he leaves Boca Juniors just six months after joining from Roma https://t.co/Bg9Skpdx4S 24 minutes ago Sun Sport Daniele De Rossi ‘retires’ aged 36 as he leaves Boca Juniors just six months after joining from Roma https://t.co/Bg9Skpdx4S 27 minutes ago Pervy Sage 💢 RT @FotMob: Sad news, but as always - De Rossi comes across as very dignified in the quotes on his retirement. 😔 https://t.co/XUBqUwfP7U 29 minutes ago jonathan velazquez RT @beINSPORTSUSA: BREAKING: De Rossi ends Boca adventure and calls an end to his playing career https://t.co/eecVlswN0Y 47 minutes ago FotMob Sad news, but as always - De Rossi comes across as very dignified in the quotes on his retirement. 😔 https://t.co/XUBqUwfP7U 54 minutes ago FootyLight De Rossi leaves Boca and retires from football: https://t.co/cjhbgKjJA3 #footylight 2 hours ago beIN SPORTS USA BREAKING: De Rossi ends Boca adventure and calls an end to his playing career https://t.co/eecVlswN0Y 2 hours ago Sportskeeda Football Less than six months on from joining Boca Juniors, Daniele De Rossi has left the club and retired from football.… https://t.co/WaSS5CvfqT 2 hours ago