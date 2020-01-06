Global  

De Rossi leaves Boca and retires from football

SoccerNews.com Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Daniele De Rossi has decided to leave Boca Juniors and retire from professional football. Boca snapped up De Rossi on a free transfer in July after the expiration of his contract with Roma, whose first team he played for across 18 seasons. The 36-year-old midfielder made a goalscoring debut for the Buenos Aires giants in […]

The post De Rossi leaves Boca and retires from football appeared first on Soccer News.
