Jason Whitlock: Tom Brady has seen his football future and it looks a lot like Saturday night

FOX Sports Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Jason Whitlock: Tom Brady has seen his football future and it looks a lot like Saturday nightJason Whitlock reacts to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots losing at home to the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Wild Card and wonders if this is it for 42 year old Tom Brady.
News video: Tom Brady Focused On Titans, Not Future

Tom Brady Focused On Titans, Not Future 01:58

 Some fans are wondering if the Wild Card game will be Tom Brady's last at Gillette Stadium. WBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Tom Brady Could Land With Steelers According To Sports Betting Website [Video]Tom Brady Could Land With Steelers According To Sports Betting Website

Tom Brady in the black and gold? According to the sports betting website SportsBetting.ag the Pittsburgh Steelers could land the longtime New England Patriots quarterback. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:30Published

NFL Free Agent Tom Brady Says Retirement Is ‘Pretty Unlikely’ [Video]NFL Free Agent Tom Brady Says Retirement Is ‘Pretty Unlikely’

NFL Free Agent Tom Brady Says Retirement Is ‘Pretty Unlikely’. Tom Brady officially became a free agent in the NFL on Jan. 4, following the New England Patriots playoff loss to the Tennessee..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:25Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Tom Brady says retirement is unlikely amid free agent speculation

Patriots Quarterback Tom Brady would not guarantee a return to football, following his team’s playoff loss to the Tennessee Titans on Saturday. After his 20th...
CBS News Also reported by •NewsdayReutersFOX Sports

Nick Wright: Tom Brady played his last game with Patriots on Saturday vs Titans

Nick Wright: Tom Brady played his last game with Patriots on Saturday vs TitansNick Wright recaps the Tennessee Titans vs. New England Patriots Wild Card game and explains why the matchup is likely quarterback Tom Brady's last game with the...
FOX Sports

One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.