FA Cup: Reiss Nelson scuffs in the opener for Arsenal against Leeds United

BBC Sport Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Reiss Nelson scuffs in the opener from close range for Premier League Arsenal at home to Championship side Leeds United in the FA Cup third round.
Arsenal v Leeds: FA Cup match preview

Arsenal v Leeds: FA Cup match preview 01:18

 A look at the stats ahead of Arsenal's upcoming FA Cup clash against Championship leaders Leeds.

Mikel Arteta on Xhaka's decision to stay at Arsenal [Video]Mikel Arteta on Xhaka's decision to stay at Arsenal

Mikel Arteta explains how he managed to win over Granit Xhaka, with the Swiss midfielder now set to stay at Arsenal this month.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Rival fans are saying the same thing about Leeds United and Arsenal amid FA Cup third round tie

Rival fans are saying the same thing about Leeds United and Arsenal amid FA Cup third round tieArsenal and Leeds United are going head-to-head at the Emirates Stadium in the third round of the FA Cup, with Mikel Arteta's side hosting the Championship...
Football.london Also reported by •BBC Local NewsDaily Star

Follow Arsenal v Leeds via the TEAMtalk Live Centre

Follow the mouthwatering FA Cup 3rd-round clash between Arsenal and Leeds at The Emirates via the TEAMtalk Live Centre. The post Follow Arsenal v Leeds via...
Team Talk Also reported by •BBC Local NewsFootball.londonDaily Star

