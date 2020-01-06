Global  

Napoli 1-3 Inter Milan: Lukaku brace leads Conte’s men back to Serie A summit

SoccerNews.com Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Inter Milan reclaimed top spot in Serie A on Monday evening with an impressive 3-1 victory against Napoli at the Stadio San Paolo. With nearest challengers Juventus having racked up a win earlier in the day, the pressure was on for Inter but Romelu Lukaku gave his side the perfect start as he profited from […]

The post Napoli 1-3 Inter Milan: Lukaku brace leads Conte’s men back to Serie A summit appeared first on Soccer News.
Inter must give everything against Barcelona, says Conte [Video]Inter must give everything against Barcelona, says Conte

Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte on Monday (December 9) said he expects a tough match as his side bids to reach the last 16 against Barcelona.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:37Published


Napoli 1-3 Inter Milan: Romelu Lukaku scores two as Inter return to top of Serie A

Romelu Lukaku scores twice as Inter Milan beat Napoli 3-1 away from home to return to the top of Serie A.
BBC Sport

Lukaku double gives Inter impressive win at Napoli

Lukaku double gives Inter impressive win at NapoliNAPLES, Italy (Reuters) - Inter Milan forward Romelu Lukaku scored twice, the first from a run which started inside his own half, to lead his side to a 3-1 win...
WorldNews Also reported by •SoccerNews.com

