Monday, 6 January 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Manchester City will continue their FA Cup defence at home to Fulham, while Liverpool must travel to Bristol City or Shrewsbury Town. After beating Port Vale 4-1 at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, City were pitted against Fulham – 2-1 victors against Premier League Aston Villa – in the draw for the fourth round on […]



The post FA Cup fourth-round draw: Man City get Fulham, Liverpool face Bristol City or Shrewsbury appeared first on Soccer News. 👓 View full article

