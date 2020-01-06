FA Cup fourth-round draw: Man City get Fulham, Liverpool face Bristol City or Shrewsbury
Monday, 6 January 2020 () Manchester City will continue their FA Cup defence at home to Fulham, while Liverpool must travel to Bristol City or Shrewsbury Town. After beating Port Vale 4-1 at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, City were pitted against Fulham – 2-1 victors against Premier League Aston Villa – in the draw for the fourth round on […]
