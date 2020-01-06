Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Clay Travis thinks Kirk Cousins and the Vikings could beat the 49ers on the road

FOX Sports Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Clay Travis thinks Kirk Cousins and the Vikings could beat the 49ers on the roadClay Travis reacts to Kirk Cousins leading the Minnesota Vikings to an improbable win over the New Orleans Saints on the road and wonders if he can stun the 49ers in San Francisco next weekend.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

'That's My Quarterback': Vikings' Cousins Hitting His Stride Past Midpoint Of Big Contract [Video]'That's My Quarterback': Vikings' Cousins Hitting His Stride Past Midpoint Of Big Contract

Just past the midpoint of his three-year $84 million contract with the unprecedented full guarantee, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has begun to give the Vikings their money’s worth...

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:39Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Cousins delivers in OT as Vikings stun Saints

Quarterback Kirk Cousins led the Vikings to an upset win over the Saints on wild-card weekend, putting an end to the big-game narrative that has shadowed him...
ESPN Also reported by •FOX SportsSeattle Times

Vikings at 49ers NFC divisional-round playoff preview: Kirk Cousins takes on Kyle Shanahan

After leading the Vikings to their first road playoff win in 15 years, Kirk Cousins faces a familiar figure in 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.