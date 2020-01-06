Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Dallas Cowboys expected to hire Mike Nolan as defensive coordinator, per reports

USATODAY.com Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Mike McCarthy is already beginning to put a staff together with looks to be handing his defense over to a former colleague.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published < > Embed
News video: Reports: Dallas Cowboys Next Defensive Coordinator Expected To Be Saints Linebackers Coach Mike Nolan

Reports: Dallas Cowboys Next Defensive Coordinator Expected To Be Saints Linebackers Coach Mike Nolan 00:31

 Multiple reports have sources saying the Dallas Cowboys have found their next defensive coordinator in Mike Nolan. Katie Johnston reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Report: Mike McCarthy To Become Cowboys New Head Coach [Video]Report: Mike McCarthy To Become Cowboys New Head Coach

The Dallas Cowboys’ search for a new head coach has come to an end, according to multiple reports. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:38Published

Cowboys DT Antwaun Woods Arrested For Marijuana Possession In Frisco [Video]Cowboys DT Antwaun Woods Arrested For Marijuana Possession In Frisco

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Antwaun Woods was arrested Tuesday for possession of marijuana during a traffic stop in Frisco, police said. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:25Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Cowboys hire Mike Nolan as defensive coordinator


Pro Football Talk

Cowboys near deal with Mike Nolan to join Mike McCarthy's staff as defensive coordinator

McCarthy nabs his first defensive coordinator in Dallas
CBS Sports

You Might Like


Tweets about this

izzzystewartt

Israel Stewart RT @DemBoyz_News: The Dallas Cowboys are expected to hire ex-49ers HC Mike Nolan as defensive coordinator. #CowboysNation https://t.co/Emhl… 13 minutes ago

VCStarSports

VCSSports Dallas Cowboys expected to hire Mike Nolan as defensive coordinator, per reports https://t.co/iWzimlJ0AL 33 minutes ago

LakersGrrrrl

#Lakers4Life Dallas Cowboys expected to hire Mike Nolan as defensive coordinator, per reports https://t.co/8sMR9Z7pT7 https://t.co/sPjQzCkWZj 50 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.